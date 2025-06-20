Mandaue ballot boxes readied for BSKE this December

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Personnel from the Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Mandaue and the Mandaue City Treasurer’s Office have begun retrieving ballot boxes from storage as part of the preparations for the Barangay Elections scheduled this December.

The yellow metal boxes, which contain ballots and election reports from previous polls, were stored in a government warehouse.

These are now being opened, with the contents sorted and consolidated into a single box per barangay, depending on the volume of materials.

Some barangays used three ballot boxes, while others used up to four. Excess or empty boxes will be set aside and turned over to the Department of General Services for repainting.

“Mag-empty og 1 ka ballot box, mokuha mi og tulo or upat ka ballot box same barangay. Amoang isulod ang tulo or upat ngadto sa usa ka box, istore ang results then ang katung wala nay sulod mao to ang gamiton,” said Comelec-Mandaue Election Assistant Jacqueline Reuyan.

Comelec-Mandaue will also submit a report to the Comelec Central Office to determine whether additional ballot boxes are needed for the upcoming elections.

In the last Barangay Election in 2023, Mandaue was allocated almost 1,000 ballot boxes.

Reuyan said that preparations will continue unless the barangay elections are officially suspended.

The Barangay Election is currently set for December 1, 2025. However, the House and Senate have adopted the bicameral conference committee report on House Bill 11287 and Senate Bill 2816, which seeks to postpone the elections to the first Monday of November 2026.

The bill now awaits the signature of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

