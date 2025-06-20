P204-M shabu found in abandoned suitcase in Cavite

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – Authorities in Cavite discovered an estimated PHP204 million worth of suspected shabu inside an abandoned suitcase in Naic, Cavite early Friday morning.

The Quick Response Team 2 of the Naic Municipal Police Station (MPS) was conducting a routine patrol along Friendship Road in Barangay Sabang at around 2:10 a.m. when a security guard approached and informed them about a large green suitcase left unattended by the roadside, according to the report.

Upon inspection, the responding officers discovered 30 heat-sealed transparent plastic packs, each containing a kilogram of suspected shabu inside suitcase with a street value of approximately P204 million.

Authorities also found a surveillance camera attached to a nearby concrete post, which investigators believe may be part of a modus operandi called “dead drop,” a tactic used to conceal illegal drugs for later retrieval by accomplices.

Following standard procedures, the police requested assistance from the Provincial Forensic Unit for crime scene processing, initiated closed circuit television backtracking in the area and secured the recovered surveillance camera for digital forensic examination. (PNA)

