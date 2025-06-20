cdn mobile

P204-M shabu found in abandoned suitcase in Cavite

By: Zen Trinidad - Philippine News Agency | June 20,2025 - 07:50 PM

shabu inside suitcase


MASSIVE HAUL. Packs of 30 kilograms of suspected shabu worth approximately PHP204 million, found inside an abandoned suitcase in Barangay Sabang, Naic, Cavite, on Friday (June 20, 2025). Investigation into the abandoned drugs is ongoing. (Photo courtesy of Cavite PPO)

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – Authorities in Cavite discovered an estimated PHP204 million worth of suspected shabu inside an abandoned suitcase in Naic, Cavite early Friday morning.

The Quick Response Team 2 of the Naic Municipal Police Station (MPS) was conducting a routine patrol along Friendship Road in Barangay Sabang at around 2:10 a.m. when a security guard approached and informed them about a large green suitcase left unattended by the roadside, according to the report.

Upon inspection, the responding officers discovered 30 heat-sealed transparent plastic packs, each containing a kilogram of suspected shabu inside suitcase with a street value of approximately P204 million.

READ:

Shabu worth P10 billion seized by Philippine Navy at sea

Mandaue buy-bust: E-bike driver nabbed with P5 million shabu

Police operations in Cagayan yield shabu haul worth almost P500 million

 

Authorities also found a surveillance camera attached to a nearby concrete post, which investigators believe may be part of a modus operandi called “dead drop,” a tactic used to conceal illegal drugs for later retrieval by accomplices.

Following standard procedures, the police requested assistance from the Provincial Forensic Unit for crime scene processing, initiated closed circuit television backtracking in the area and secured the recovered surveillance camera for digital forensic examination. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cavite, shabu
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.