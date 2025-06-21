Taiwan welcomes PH’s visa-free entry for tourists

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office, the country’s de facto embassy in Taiwan, announced on Thursday that Taiwanese nationals will no longer need visas for 14-day tourism visits to the Philippines.

The Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) “sincerely welcomed” the development, noting this was done in the spirit of reciprocity since Taiwan extended its visa-free entry for Filipinos until July 31, 2026.

“The Philippines will now grant visa-free entry to Taiwanese nationals on the principle of reciprocity, facilitating the deepening of exchanges and cooperation between Taiwan and the Philippines in such domains as the economy, trade, investment, and tourism,” the MFA said in a statement.

“This fruitful outcome follows years of active coordination and negotiation between both governments and was made possible through the joint efforts of relevant government departments, the people of Taiwan, and [MFA] concrete implementation of integrated diplomacy,” the MFA added.

READ: Taiwan extends visa-free entry to Filipinos for one more year

No new requirements

The only requirements for such visits are passports valid for at least six months, confirmed hotel accommodation, proof of financial capacity and a return ticket or a ticket for their next country of destination.

But travels into the country lasting more than 14 days or for purposes other than tourism would require a visa.

The MFA said improving travel convenience for Taiwanese nationals promotes interactions and exchanges between neighboring countries, which is one of the key priorities of their ministry.

The MFA reminded all of its nationals to always abide by the local laws of the Philippines and to be mindful of their personal safety.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP