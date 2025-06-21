MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is projected to bring rain over Palawan as well as parts of Visayas and Mindanao on Saturday, June 21, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

ITCZ, easterlies to bring rain over Palawan, VisMin — Pagasa

The ITCZ is the zone in which winds from the northern and southern hemispheres converge.

In the agency’s morning forecast, weather specialist Grace Castañeda said occasionally strong rains are expected in Palawan, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao due to the ITCZ.

“Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience only isolated or sudden rain showers and thunderstorms. This is still due to the ITCZ,” Castañeda said mostly in Filipino.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said the easterlies are expected to bring cloudy weather conditions over parts of Luzon, with scattered rain showers in Mindoro island, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon and Bicol Region.

The easterlies are warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

The chances of rain are also high in the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, due to the easterlies, according to Castañeda.

“Meanwhile, Central and Eastern Visayas will also experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies,” she added.

READ: Thunderstorms, rain showers expected in Metro Manila, 6 Luzon provinces

Pagasa was not monitoring any tropical cyclones or low pressure areas within the country’s area of responsibility.

Further, the weather agency did not raise a gale warning over the country’s seaboards. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP