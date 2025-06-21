Filipinos in Israel and Iran told to voluntarily repatriate

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos in Israel and Iran are told to voluntarily repatriate as the country raised the alert levels in both countries to Alert Level 3 in light of the rising tension in the Middle East.

Alert Level 3 covers voluntary repatriation and takes effect immediately.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed the matter in a statement on Friday, saying that travel by Filipinos to both countries is highly discouraged.

“All overseas Filipinos in Israel and Iran are enjoined to return to the Philippines. Travel by Filipinos to both these countries is highly discouraged, due to the ongoing crisis and the actual closure of their air space and seaports,” said DFA.

These alert levels will be “subject to periodic review,” the DFA clarified, taking into consideration the situation on the ground. It, however, maintained that the Philippine government hopes that parties will cease hostilities soon.

According to DFA, should overseas Filipinos in Israel, Iran wish to be voluntarily repatriated through the aid of the Philippine government, they are advised to coordinate with their respective Philippine embassies:

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel:

24/7 Hotline Emergency Number – +972 54 466 1188

Email address: [email protected]

The Philippine Embassy in Tehran, Iran:

24/7 Hotline Emergency Number – +989 12 213 6801

Email address – [email protected] /mr

The rising tension in the Middle East has also resulted in the global rise of oil prices. Filipinos have been advised of an impending steep oil price increase next week. After a P2 increase per liter last June 17, motorists can expect up to a P5 jump when new prices are announced this Tuesday.

