‘Basura Mo, Sardinas Ko’: Osmeña eyes its return to fix waste problem

CEBU CITY, Philippines – How do you get people to stop dumping garbage into rivers and streets? Vice Mayor-elect Tomas Osmeña says, “Try sardines, and maybe rice.”

Osmeña is eyeing the revival of “Basura Mo, Sardinas Ko,” a waste-for-food incentive program he first launched in 2017 to address Cebu City’s persistent garbage problems, particularly in areas where trucks can’t reach and waste often ends up clogging rivers and drains.

How the sardines-for-trash program worked

“We actually tested this. It was working. I lost the next election, so what can I say?… It also solves the problem of nutrition… if you’re really hungry, you want to get some garbage and wait for the truck, you’ll get sardines,” Osmeña said.

The former mayor, who returns to City Hall as vice mayor in July, said the comeback of the program is one of the alternatives he is suggesting to Mayor-elect Nestor Archival to address Cebu’s worsening waste management problems. Flooding, river pollution, and expensive hauling costs have plagued the city for years.

“The critical thing is that the [garbage] truck must be on time,” he said.

He cited how “discipline and efficiency” were keys to the program’s success when it was piloted in the past.

“People won’t wait. If the truck is late, they’ll walk back in. But if it moves fast, one truck can do the job of two,” Osmeña added.

Under the original “Basura Mo, Sardinas Ko,” residents who personally handed over their garbage to city collection trucks received canned sardines in return. In some cases, residents complained that their trash was stolen before the truck arrived, because others wanted the sardines.

The program was suspended in 2019 after a change in administration. It was not resumed under the leadership of Mayor Edgardo Labella or the succeeding Rama administration.

At the time, the Department of Public Services (DPS) said the initiative had successfully encouraged cleaner neighborhoods and reduced waste burning and river dumping, which violate the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

This time, Osmeña said rice could also be added to the exchange.

“Of course, sardinas are only P20. Rice is P50 for one kilo. People will give more garbage for rice,” he said. “But we’ll try both. Whatever works.”

The concept, he explained, was inspired by successful waste management systems in Brazil and Taiwan, where residents receive goods like eggs or vegetables in exchange for trash.

“In Curitiba, they gave out eggs. But I didn’t want to give eggs—they will break. Sardines, you can even throw them to people,” he said.

City incinerator

Osmeña believes Cebu needs bigger and bolder solutions beyond just incentives. One key measure, he says, is building an incinerator close to the city.

“The trucks have to drive one hour away to deliver the garbage. So now we cannot collect the garbage properly,” he said. “If we just have an incinerator, we just throw it there. I’ve seen incinerators beside shopping malls in Taiwan and Paris.”

He insisted that modern incinerator technology could address environmental concerns and drastically cut down the city’s spending on fuel, labor, and equipment wear-and-tear. “It’s very expensive to go all the way to the landfill and back. The loaders are just riding the truck for hours. That’s wasted labor.”

The revival of the sardines-for-trash scheme is not yet official policy, as Archival will still have the final say. Osmeña emphasized he will merely offer guidance and suggestions based on his experience.

“He is the mayor. He makes the decisions. But I’m here to give alternatives,” he said.

Osmeña also mentioned that in some cities abroad, similar garbage-for-goods programs evolved to include school supplies, vegetables, and more.

“There are so many variations of this,” he said. “But what can I say? We get all these people who… I don’t know. There are many problems that can be solved. It’s only whether the government and the people have the will.”

When asked what else could be done to fix the city’s broader waste crisis, Osmeña responded: “I’d be happy to tell you so many possibilities that you can do. We can solve the water problem, traffic problem, garbage problem. But people have to have the will.” /csl

