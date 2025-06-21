Gwen Garcia excited to end term on June 30

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Outgoing Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia says she is finally looking forward to something she hasn’t done in over two decades, and that is “thinking of herself.”

In her speech at the R’ Cebu Trade Fair for the 3rd and 4th Districts on June 20, Garcia said she is excited to step down on June 30, capping off a combined 18 years in public service, and finally shift focus to her own life.

“Honestly, I want to tell you… I am just so excited nga mahuman na ang akong pag-alagad sa Sugbo karong Hunyo 30… kay sa labing unang higayon sukad 2004, makasugod nako’g hunahuna alang sa akong kaugalingon,” Garcia told the crowd.

Garcia, 69, has served multiple terms as governor and congresswoman since first being elected in 2004. But even as she looks forward to living a private life, she has made it clear that her fight is not over.

She is still contesting the results of the May 2025 elections, which she lost to political newcomer and governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro by more than 300,000 votes.

Just weeks after her “seeming” concession of defeat, Garcia filed an electoral protest before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), alleging voting irregularities in over 4,100 clustered precincts.

She insisted that the outcome “does not reflect the true will of the Cebuanos.”

However, Baricuatro earlier asked the Comelec to dismiss the protest, calling it “baseless,” but Garcia’s camp maintains that questions remain over the transmission, tabulation, and integrity of the vote.

Garcia made it clear that she has no emotional attachment to the governor’s title, and that what matters most is what Cebu has become, not who sits at the Capitol.

“Wala ta torence [importance] sa atong position ug ang Sugbo wala nako gi-angkon,” Garcia said.

“Ang Sugbo gi-angkon sa mga Sugboanon. And I have great faith in Cebuanos.”

She added, “We have reached the apex, and if we have reached that highest point, we have realized we are pushing the bar, we are continuing to level up.”

Trust funds for Capitol’s flagship projects

Her remarks follow weeks of political controversy after she issued Memorandum No. 36-2025, creating trust funds to protect Capitol’s flagship programs, many of which Baricuatro vowed to scrap.

Baricuatro, in a June 17 post, condemned the move as a “blatant abuse of fiscal power,” calling it a last-minute budget manipulation that could undermine the next administration’s ability to govern effectively.

Garcia, however, defended the memo as a legal step taken under the Local Government Code and Commission on Audit (COA) rules to ensure continuity.

Garcia also left a strong reminder to fellow officials that the “work is not about self, vanity, or social media likes.”

“This is not a fashion show or a TikTok show,” she said. “This is not about how many likes or views your reels got.”

She reiterated that leadership is about “grit and obligation, not glamor.”

“A public position is a sacred trust from the people, and the voice of the people is the voice of God,” she said. “Labing unang nimong buhaton is tun-an unsay imong responsibilidad sa imong posisyon. Pagtuon usa ka mubuhi ug pulong.”

As her term ends, Garcia said she is content with what Cebu has become, confident that the province will continue rising, with or without her in office.

“Kahibaw ko magpadayon gihapon. Mao na kining mga probinsyano—angay ipasigarbo ang mga Sugboanon,” Gwen Garcia said.

