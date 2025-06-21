Baricuatro eyes ‘Pagkaon Alang sa Masa’ as Cebu’s new food strategy

CEBU, Philippines – Cebu grows little of what it eats.

Cebu Governor-elect Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro wants to implement a community-based food strategy for every household.

In a post on June 20, she revealed that she is laying the groundwork for an ambitious, community-driven food security blueprint called “Pagkaon Alang sa Masa” (Food for the People), which aims to reduce Cebu’s dependence on imported food and transform the province into a self-sustaining agricultural model for the Philippines.

The program is being shaped with the help of former Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel “Manny” Piñol, who revealed details of the plan in a Facebook post on Thursday, calling it a potential “template for the entire country.”

“The blessing that Cebuanos enjoy now is the election of a new leader, Pam Baricuatro, who has no pretensions and no vested interests,” Piñol wrote. “Her humility and openness to helpful inputs could ensure the success of this program.”

Piñol, in his post, said Cebu’s current state reflects the broader agricultural challenges facing the Philippines: high food demand, low self-sufficiency, and market domination by middlemen and outside suppliers.

“Cebu is a huge food market with 4 million consumers, just as the Philippines has 114 million,” Piñol noted.

“But just like the Philippines, Cebu has failed to develop its full agricultural potential and relied mainly on outside sources for its food needs.”

Cebu’s meat market alone, he said, is worth P10 billion a year, yet it remains dominated by imports. Fish, despite the province’s coastal location, largely comes from Mindanao.

Core strategies

Piñol outlined three core strategies for Baricuatro’s food security vision.

First, he emphasized the need to conduct a baseline assessment to identify Cebuano families’ daily food needs, including rice, corn, meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, eggs, milk, and condiments such as salt and oil.

Second, he proposed boosting local production by providing targeted support to Cebuano farmers to meet local demand.

For commodities that cannot be supplied locally, he mentioned that the province may coordinate with other local government units or source from imports when necessary.

Third, Piñol suggested reforming the marketing chain by cutting out traditional middlemen to lower prices and ensure direct farm-to-kitchen delivery.

He also recommended exploring alternative marketing systems through partnerships with the private sector to address slow government procurement processes.

The plan also integrates environmental protection measures, including the massive planting of fruit trees and giant bamboos in Cebu’s highlands to ensure sustainable water and soil systems, potentially birthing new eco-friendly industries.

In her response, Baricuatro expressed deep gratitude to Piñol for offering to help design the provincial program based on her vision of a “Busog, Himsog Nga Katawhan” (Well-fed, Healthy People).

“I am truly grateful to Sec. Manny Piñol for his unwavering support in helping Cebu Province become a prominent agricultural hub in the Philippines,” Baricuatro said. “Thank you, Sec., for your dedication and commitment!”

Baricuatro, a political newcomer, has admitted her agricultural experience is limited to backyard gardening. But it is this humility, Piñol said, that makes her approach more credible and community-driven.

“Gov. Pam humbly admits that her knowledge of agriculture is limited to backyard gardening,” Piñol wrote.

“That honesty could ensure the success of the program.”

If successful, the Cebu PAM Food Security Strategy, named after Baricuatro’s initials, could serve as a replicable model for other provinces in the Philippines.

“This will be known as Gov. Pam Baricuatro’s ‘Pagkaon Alang sa Masa’ Community-based Food Security Strategy,” said Piñol. “It is the realization of my dream to establish a model which could be replicated by other LGUs and the country as a whole.” /csl

