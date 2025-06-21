Comelec: BSKE voter registration reset to October 2025–July 2026

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuano youth and village voters will have to wait longer to register, after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced the rescheduling of voter registration for the 2025 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In a post on its official Facebook page on Saturday, June 21, Comelec said registration, which was originally set from July 1 to 11, 2025, will now take place between the last week of October 2025 and July 2026.

When sought for clarification, Lawyer Francisco Pobe, the regional director of Comelec Central Visayas, confirmed the change came directly from the poll body’s top leadership.

“That’s the advice of the [Comelec] chairman so far,” he said.

Asked whether the advisory suggests a “possible postponement” of the December 1 BSKE, Pobe replied: “Chances are.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia publicly assured the public that the BSKE would push through as planned.

During a June 9 press briefing, Garcia said the elections would be conducted manually from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 1, with early voting hours allotted for senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities.

Garcia also warned against premature campaigning and stressed that candidates would be sanctioned if they engaged in electioneering before the official campaign period in November.

But recent legislative developments appear to have changed the poll body’s preparations.

Both chambers of Congress recently ratified a bicameral conference committee report that would extend the term of barangay and SK officials from three to four years, starting with those elected in 2023.

If signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the measure would reset the next BSKE to November 2026, effectively postponing this year’s polls.

Comelec earlier said it would convene an emergency meeting to review ongoing procurement, logistics, and registration plans.

“Preparations and procurement must stop if there’s a legal mandate to delay,” Garcia said. “Even voter registration must be adjusted accordingly.”

He also noted that while Comelec has an existing budget for the elections, a shift in timeline would require a reassessment of funding under a “continuing appropriation.”

Senator Imee Marcos, who sponsored the bill, said the postponement of the 2025 BSKE is “merely incidental” and necessary to align with the proposed four-year terms.

She added that this change differs from past attempts declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, as it sets a permanent term structure rather than extending terms arbitrarily.

“This bill provides a clear term of office. I appeal to the President to sign it so the Comelec can focus on the Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in October,” she said.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III, meanwhile, recalled that in the last LEDAC (Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council) meeting, President Marcos said he preferred the BSKE to proceed in December.

Whether the President signs or vetoes the bill remains to be seen.

If the President approves the measure, it would nullify the December 1 BSKE and extend the term of sitting barangay and SK officials until November 2026, when the next elections would be held.

It would also provide them with three consecutive four-year terms, while SK officials would get a single four-year term.

Until then, Comelec is holding back on final preparations, and voter registration, previously scheduled to begin in just days, will not happen until late October, at the earliest. /csl

