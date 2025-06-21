2025 Bar Exams: SC announces list of local testing centers

MANILA – The Supreme Court’s (SC) Office of the 2025 Bar Chairperson (OBC) has issued the list of 14 local testing centers (LTCs) for the 2025 Bar Exams.

According to Bar Bulletin 3, signed on Friday by SC Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, chairperson of the 2025 Bar Examinations, the LTCs were selected from various parts of the country “to ease the financial burden of applicants hailing from the provinces while helping them remain close to their families, friends, and loved ones.”

The 14 LTCs are:

Metro Manila:

• University of Santo Tomas

• San Beda University – Mendiola

• New Era University

• Manila Adventist College

• San Beda College – Alabang

• University of the Philippines – BGC

• Ateneo de Manila University School of Law

Luzon:

• Saint Louis University

• University of Nueva Caceres

Visayas:

• University of San Jose – Recoletos

• Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

• Central Philippine University

Mindanao:

• Ateneo de Davao University

• Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology

Lazaro-Javier said the final LTC assignment for each applicant would be available in their Bar Applicant Registration System and Tech Assistance (BARISTA) accounts on June 24.

The Examplify User Guide will be disseminated at a later date.

All queries relating to venue assignment may be coursed through the OBC Help Desk at bit.ly/2025BarExamsHelpdesk or call (02) 8552 9690.

The SC reminded the public to check the following sites to get true and accurate information about the 2025 Bar Exams:

https://sc.judiciary.gov.ph/bar-2025

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SupremeCourtPhilippines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/supremecourtph/

Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/SCPh_PIO

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@scph_pio

Viber: https://bit.ly/3YB5rsI 2025 BAR EXAMINATIONS (Official).

The 2025 Bar exams will be held on Sept. 7, 10, and 14. (PNA)

