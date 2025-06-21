PPA: Navigational buoys in San Juanico Strait to help ro-ro vessels

TACLOBAN CITY – The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has ordered the installation of navigational buoys along the San Juanico Strait, paving the way for 24/7 vessel operations between the Tacloban City Port in Leyte and the Amandayehan Port in Basey town, Samar.

Dianne Steffi Guillamon, PPA regional manager, said the move is part of efforts to expand maritime operations in response to the ongoing partial closure of the San Juanico Bridge which has disrupted land transport of heavy cargo since May 15 this year due to structural concerns.

“We are just waiting for the arrival of the vessel that will install these 14 navigational buoys on the San Juanico Strait. This (installation of buoys) will allow our vessels (carrying cargo trucks and other vehicles) to travel even during nighttime,” Guillamon said in an interview on June 18.

At present, five roll on, roll off (Ro-Ro) vessels are operating the Tacloban-Amandayehan route but they are only allowed to sail from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the absence of nighttime navigation aids.

Marine traffic

Once the buoys are installed, Guillamon said maritime traffic can operate round the clock, which would significantly increase the number of daily trips and help decongest the backlog of stranded trucks on both sides of the bridge.

“So hopefully, we can now have a 24/7 operation and accommodate more trips,” she added.

At present, the five vessels have a limited combined capacity of only 115 rolling cargoes per day.

With the expected increase in traffic, Guillamon said an additional ramp will be constructed at the Amandayehan Port to support the anticipated rise in sea trips.

“Hopefully, this additional ramp will be completed by next week,” she said.

The project is being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The installation of navigational buoys and construction of a new port infrastructure form part of the multi-agency response to ensure the continued delivery of essential goods between Leyte and Samar, following the imposition of a three-ton load limit on the iconic San Juanico Bridge.

The 2.16-kilometer bridge, which spans the San Juanico Strait, remains a vital land connection between the islands.

Until retrofitting is completed later this year, the sea route will continue to serve as the main transport link for heavy vehicles.

‘Libreng Sakay’

On June 17, a free Ro-Ro service for cargo trucks was launched in an effort to ease the impact of the ongoing partial closure of the San Juanico Bridge.

The service, part of the government’s “Libreng Sakay” program, offers daily sea trips between Tacloban Port and Amandayehan Port in Basey for the next six months, exclusively for heavy vehicles affected by the bridge’s restricted access.

The program’s maiden voyage departed Tacloban Port at around 10:45 a.m., carrying 28 trucks loaded with food and other perishable items. The trip took approximately 30 minutes.

Spearheaded by the Regional Inter-Agency Coordinating Cell–Task Force San Juanico (RIACC-TFSJ), led by the Office of Civil Defense in Eastern Visayas (OCD-8), the program is backed by a P54.3 million fund from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

“This service is completely free and funded by the national government,” said OCD Regional Director Lord Byron Torrecarion.

“Our goal is to ensure the steady supply of food, fuel, and other necessities to minimize inflationary impacts caused by the partial closure of the San Juanico Bridge,” he added.

According to the OCD, only vehicles loaded with essential or perishable goods at the time of departure are eligible for the free service. Qualified cargo includes food, drinking water, medicines, medical supplies, fuel, and animal feeds.

Government and humanitarian vehicles on official missions, as well as private suppliers endorsed by local governments, the RIACC-TFSJ, or OCD-8, may also avail of the service.

