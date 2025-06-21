VP Sara may have violated obligations with foreign trips – Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent consecutive foreign trips might violate her obligation to the Filipino people, Presidential Communications Secretary Claire Castro said on Friday.

Castro was responding to a question about whether Duterte violated anything in connection with her recent travels abroad.

“The only thing she might be violating is her obligation to the people,” she responded.

On the same day, the Office of the Vice President announced that Duterte is in Australia for a “personal trip.”

The OVP did not provide further details about the visit, including when she left and when she is expected to return.

Before this, Duterte also traveled to Malaysia for another “personal trip,” during which she met with overseas Filipino workers.

Less than a month before this, she was in the Netherlands to celebrate her birthday, visit her father — arrested former President Rodrigo Duterte — and lead a protest rally calling for his release from the International Criminal Court detention facility.

