Araneta rushes home to ailing father after heartbreaking title loss

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bruised and heavy-hearted Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta took to Facebook to break his silence following his heartbreaking loss to Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri in their International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title bout in Japan last June 19.

Araneta, who was on the cusp of becoming the fifth Cebuano to win a boxing world title, fell short via a 12-round split decision in a fight many called a missed opportunity, a bout filled with “what ifs.”

In his social media post, Araneta apologized to his supporters for failing to bring the belt home.

“Sorry kaayo ninyo guys, wa gyud nato makuha ang belt. Salamat kaayo sa ni suporta sa ako, ug pasalamat sad kos kahitas-an nga safe ra ang duwa,” wrote Araneta, who came out of the fight with a deep gash below his eyebrow, a small cut above his right brow, and a swollen right eye.

(I am very sorry, I failed to win the belt. Thank you to those who supported me, and I thank the Lord for the safe fight.)

PERSONAL BATTLE

Speculations swirled about Araneta’s performance, as fans noted he looked unusually out of rhythm. These concerns were answered a day later when Araneta shared a photo with his ailing father back in Cebu, revealing a personal battle he had kept under wraps.

According to Omega Boxing Gym vice president Andrew Singco, Araneta received devastating news just hours before the fight — his father’s condition had deteriorated.

“On fight day, he received news that his father’s condition had worsened. His focus drifted away from the fight, and it was clear we were in trouble. The fire he usually has wasn’t present,” Singco said in a Facebook post.

“He wasn’t responding to Doc J’s instructions between rounds and even went to the wrong corner during breaks. These are the unseen struggles fighters endure — stories the public rarely hears. And yet, despite everything, they still choose to fight. To represent the Philippines. To carry that flag.”

SPENDING TIME WITH FATHER

Araneta flew back to Cebu immediately after the bout.

Despite the loss, this is not unfamiliar ground for Araneta. The 29-year-old southpaw has battled back from near career-ending injuries in the past.

He has fought and won multiple world title eliminators, eventually earning a shot at the crown — and though he came up just short on the judges’ cards, his journey is far from over.

For now, Araneta won’t just go back to the drawing boards, he will likely spend most of his time on his father’s side, hoping everything will be alright.

