Rondina, Pons notch back-to-back wins in China

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s very own Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina continued her strong showing in the 2025 Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures after scoring back-to-back wins in the main draw on Friday, June 20, in Qidong, China.

Rondina, teaming up with Bernadeth Pons in Pool D of the women’s main draw, stunned the Japanese duo of Nayu Motomura and Kana Motomura with a dominant 21-17, 21-10 win.

Earlier that day, they opened their campaign with a commanding 21-14, 21-17 victory over the home team of Mei-Mei Lin and Hong Xie.

With a 2-0 record, Rondina and Pons advanced to the quarterfinals, where they were scheduled to face Hungary’s Stefania Flora Kun and Lilla Villám as of this writing.

On the men’s side, fellow Cebuano Rancel Varga and his partner Ronniel Rosales suffered a setback in Pool B after falling to Belgium’s Kyan Vercauteren and Joppe Van Langendonck, 19-21, 16-21.

Before the loss, Varga and Rosales made quick work of China’s Ang Wan and Kongquan Xing with a 21-15, 21-9 win.

Meanwhile, the pair of Sunny Villapando and Dij Rodriguez also bowed out after a hard-fought 18-21, 17-21 loss to Lin and Xie of China. The duo earlier outlasted Motomura and Nayu in a grueling three-setter, 21-14, 21-23, 15-11.

