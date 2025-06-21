Santisima Jr., Liu set for WBC Far East title duel in China

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Filipino boxer Alex Santisima Jr. is ready for his biggest fight yet as he takes on hometown favorite Wensong Liu for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Far East featherweight title in Yantai, China.

Both fighters made weight at exactly 126 pounds during the official weigh-in on Saturday, June 21, setting the stage for their 10-round title bout on Sunday, June 22.

Santisima Jr., one of four boxing brothers from Aroroy, Masbate, will have siblings David and Aldren in his corner as he enters his second international fight.

The 25-year-old Cebu-based fighter, under the ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, last fought overseas in 2024 when he suffered a seventh-round knockout loss to Japan’s Subaru Murata.

Since then, Santisima has bounced back impressively with three straight knockout wins. He claimed the WBF Australasian super bantamweight belt with a third-round stoppage of Justine Darap, then followed it up with back-to-back KOs over fellow Filipinos Ryan Ponteras and Ponciano Remandiman.

Santisima Jr. sports an 11-1 record with five knockouts and carries momentum with his three-fight KO streak.

Meanwhile, Liu, 27, enters the ring with a 12-4 record, including nine knockouts. He’s coming off a sixth-round TKO win over Hanle Xie last May 10 in Shanghai, which halted a two-fight skid in 2023, including a failed bid for the WBC Asian super featherweight title.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP