El Clasico donations officially turned over to beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Organizers of the first-ever El Clasico football showdown officially turned over the proceeds from the highly anticipated match between Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles to their respective beneficiaries.

The donation handover took place on Friday, June 20, with both DBTC and SHS-AdC’s sports programs receiving their share.

Chad Songalia, one of the event organizers, presented the donation to Randy Figuracion of DBTC.

The funds will go toward the school’s scholarship program.

Meanwhile, Milky Cañete, also an organizer and a DBTC alumnus, handed over SHS-AdC’s share to Magis Eagles athletic director Jon Ralph Jiao Inot for their athletics program.

Held on June 1 at the Cebu City Sports Center football pitch, the El Clasico delivered a full day of thrilling football. DBTC came out on top in the main event, edging SHS-AdC in a dramatic 4–3 penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regulation.

The Greywolves also dominated the undercard matches. Their elementary squad took a 4–3 win on penalties after a 1–1 draw, while the high school team clinched a 2–1 victory.

More than just a rivalry, the El Clasico was a celebration of Cebu’s passionate football community. The event drew a lively crowd and showcased the depth of local talent.

With DBTC now holding the inaugural El Clasico crown, SHS-AdC will be eager for redemption when the rivalry resumes next year.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP