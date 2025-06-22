Palace declares public holidays for June, July

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has declared more local holidays for June and July to allow Filipinos to celebrate festivals and founding anniversaries in their communities.

The 13 proclamations were recently signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and published in the Official Gazette.

Proclamation No. 931 declared June 25 as a special nonworking day in Sabangan, Mountain Province, to celebrate its 62nd founding anniversary.

The same day is a special nonworking day in Calanasan, Apayao, under Proclamation No. 932 to mark its 62nd founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 933 designated July 1 as a special nonworking day in Pangantucan, Bukidnon, on the occasion of its 63rd founding anniversary.

The same day is also a special nonworking day in four other areas. July 1 is a special nonworking day in Maramag, Bukidnon, under Proclamation No. 934 for its 69th founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 935 declared the same day as a special nonworking day in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, in celebration of its 65th charter anniversary.

July 1 is also a special nonworking day in Kibawe, Bukidnon, under Proclamation No. 936 on account of its 69th founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 943 designated July 1 as a special nonworking day in Dipolog City, for its 112th founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 935 named July 15 as a special nonworking day in Mauban, Quezon, on account of its Araw ng Mauban.

The same day is also a special nonworking day in the Cordillera Administrative Region under Proclamation No. 939 to mark its 38th founding anniversary.

Proclamation No. 938 declared July 18 as a special nonworking day in Digos City, Davao del Sur, for its Padigosan Festival. /csl

