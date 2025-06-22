cdn mobile

Trump: US carried out ‘very successful attack’ on 3 Iran nuclear sites

Agence France-Presse June 22,2025 - 08:29 AM

US President Donald Trump gestures after hosting the 2025 College Football National Champions, Ohio State Buckeyes, celebrating the team's title-winning season with a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 14, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)



WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordow.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he said, adding that the planes were safely out of Iranian airspace and on the way home.

