Trump: US carried out ‘very successful attack’ on 3 Iran nuclear sites

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordow.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” he said, adding that the planes were safely out of Iranian airspace and on the way home.

