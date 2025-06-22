Iranian media says nuclear sites ‘attacked by enemy strikes’
TEHRAN — Iranian media said on Sunday that part of the Fordo uranium enrichment facility as well as the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites were attacked, after Donald Trump said the US had bombed them.
“A few hours ago, after Qom’s air defenses were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemy airstrikes,” Tasnim news agency reported, quoting Morteza Heydari, spokesperson for the Qom Provincial crisis management department.
Separately, Fars news agency said: “The air defenses of Isfahan and Kashan began to work to counter hostile targets, and several explosions were heard simultaneously.”
