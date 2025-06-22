Lapu city hall employee admits fault in road rage incident

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The 55-year-old employee of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall admitted that he was at fault and apologized to the motorist involved in a road rage incident on June 18, 2025, in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The city hall employee, who requested anonymity, is assigned to the city’s Motorpool division.

“Sayop man gyud to nako, mao tong mangayo lang gyud ko ug apology adto niya. Sayop to nako tanan,” the employee said.

(It was really my fault, that’s why I just want to apologize to him. Everything was my fault.)

However, he clarified that after he bumped the rear portion of the complainant’s motorcycle, he allegedly asked the motorist to settle the matter after he had dropped off his wife at work.

READ: Lapu road rage: Motorist files raps versus City Hall employee

“Ako to siyang giingnan nga pwede adto lang ta sa unahan sa Tamiya magsabot boss kay para mahatod nako akong asawa ba kay ma-late,” he said.

(I told him, ‘Boss, can we talk further ahead near Tamiya so I can drop off my wife? She might be late.)

He said the complainant might not have clearly heard what he said and may have thought he was trying to flee after speeding off on his motorcycle.

In the CCTV footage posted by the complainant, Edcel Jay Lumungsod, the latter was seen blocking the employee’s motorcycle near the Barangay Hall of Basak.

However, the city hall employee then became angry and allegedly struck Lumungsod with a steel pipe.

After their partners intervened to break them apart, the employee fled when a traffic enforcer approached the scene.

On Thursday, Lumungsod filed a formal complaint against the employee and reported the incident to the police.

According to City Administrator Atty. Danilos Almendras, the employee is expected to submit his reply to the complaint on Monday, June 23. /csl

