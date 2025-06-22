Canyoneering, Kawasan Falls operation suspended for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in the municipalities of Badian and Alegria in southern Cebu have temporarily suspended canyoneering activities and closed key natural attractions this Sunday, June 22, due to safety concerns brought about by recent rains experienced in their area.

The two towns and other parts of southern Cebu experienced moderate to heavy downpour Saturday night.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the Visayas region is expected to also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms caused by localized thunderstorms today. The forecast is valid from 5 a.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

In Badian, the Kawasan Falls was closed to visitors on Sunday as its water has become muddy, thereby making it unsafe for visitors who wish to visit the famous waterfalls. Along with this was the suspension of all the activities in the area, including canyoneering.

Alegria’s canyoneering

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Alegria town, all canyoneering activities have also been suspended. The Kanlaob River and the Cambais Falls were both temporarily closed due to murky waters and strong river current.

As such, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs) of the two localities have released their respective advisories to announce the temporary closure of Kawasan Falls operation and canyoneering activities.

“We advise all operators, guides, and visitors to cooperate and avoid entering the area until further notice. Safety remains our top priority,” the local government of Badian said in an advisory that was posted on the Facebook of Breathtaking Badian, its tourism information center.

Officials in both municipalities are closely monitoring the situation and will announce the reopening of the affected tourist destinations once conditions improve and it is deemed safe to resume activities.

