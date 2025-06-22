Iran launches 30 missiles at Israel: state television
Israel’s military said on Sunday that it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran, as air raid sirens rang out in Tel Aviv and explosions rocked Jerusalem.
“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.
“At this time, the (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.”
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.