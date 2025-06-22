Iran launches 30 missiles at Israel: state television

Israel’s military said on Sunday that it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran, as air raid sirens rang out in Tel Aviv and explosions rocked Jerusalem.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.

“At this time, the (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.”

