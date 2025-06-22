cdn mobile

Iran launches 30 missiles at Israel: state television

By: Agence France Presse June 22,2025 - 01:06 PM

People take shelter in an underground parking lot under a mall in Tel Aviv, on June 21, 2025. Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned June 21, 2025 of a “more devastating” retaliation should Israel’s nine-day bombing campaign continue, saying the Islamic republic would not halt its nuclear programme “under any circumstances”. (Photo by Maya Levin / AFP)

Israel’s military said on Sunday that it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran, as air raid sirens rang out in Tel Aviv and explosions rocked Jerusalem.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.

“At this time, the (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat.”

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Iran, Israel, World news
