Cebu, visiting squads stay unbeaten in Visayas G Hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some of the homegrown squads and visiting teams remained unbeaten after two days of action in the Visayas G Hoops Basketball Tournament held at the old Sacred Heart School campus along Mango Avenue in Cebu City.

Cebu’s Bigasan Hub X CKBA and the Abellana National School (ANS) Chiefs both swept their assignments in the 15-under division to advance to the semifinals with identical 3-0 records.

Bigasan Hub X CKBA secured their third straight win by routing fellow Cebuano squad, the Realtors, 90–77, with Charlie Daniel leading the way with 12 points. They earlier defeated the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 50–40, to top Pool A.

Meanwhile, the ANS Chiefs dominated Pool C, capping off their unbeaten run with a commanding 70–42 victory over Cabañero Academy.

In the 13-under division, RJN of Talisay City also swept Pool A with a 3-0 record, clinching the top spot after edging the visiting Lakawan Squad of Tacloban City, 70–65. The win handed the Tacloban-based team its only loss in three outings.

Joining the list of undefeated squads is Dream Big from Ormoc City, the lone visiting team to sweep all their games.

The tournament is organized by Rocky Alcoseba in partnership with Van Parmis and Rey Cañete of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

