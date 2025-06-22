Cebu City e-bike driver killed in broad daylight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcers continue to look for the gunman in the killing an e-bike driver on Sunday morning in Brgy. San Nicolas Proper in Cebu City.

The shooting incident was believed to have happened at around 7 a.m. at the corner of B. Aranas and Carlock Streets, according to people in the area who claimed that they heard at least three gun bursts at around the same time.

As of this writing, police continue to look for possible witness in the killing of Ronnie Aya-ay Lawas, 33.

Police said that they are yet to identify the gunman and the possible motive behind the killing of Lawas, who is originally from Peace Valley in Brgy. Lahug, and is currently residing in Sitio Kastilaan in Brgy. Ermita.

In a report, police said that a concerned citizen reported the shooting incident on Sunday. Lawas was found lifeless in his e-bike when they arrived in the area.

Medics tried to revive him before he was brought to the Cebu City Medical Center, but he was already dead.

Lawas sustained multiple bullet wounds on his body, believed to have caused his immediate death.

E-bike driver Louie Gomez, told CDN Digital in an interview that he did not personally know Lawas, who was a stranger in their area. But he heard gun bursts at around 7 a.m., which he believed was the same time that the victim could have been killed.

“Dili gyud to siya taga diri. Basin niagi ra unya timing na diri gibirahan,” he said.

(He is not from here. Maybe he was just passing by and was shot here by chance.)

