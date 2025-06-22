SUGBU’s Richard Turner rules 43rd PBA Open Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Richard Turner of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) added another feather to his cap after clinching the mixed senior masters title at the 43rd Pasig Bowling Association (PBA) Open Championships held on Saturday, June 21, at Sta. Lucia Bowling Center in Pasig City.

Turner, one of SUGBU’s top Division A bowlers, tallied a total of 1,755 pinfalls over eight games, averaging 219. He capped off his outstanding performance with a 226-pin finish in the final round, his highest score of the tournament—to secure the top spot against some of the country’s best senior bowlers.

His latest win came just over a month after Turner also claimed the men’s senior classified masters crown at the 5th Philippine National Open 2025 in Rizal.

Finishing behind Turner in the mixed senior masters division were MBA-PSB’s Linda Grzybowska with 1,735 pinfalls, DATBA’s James Young with 1,720, Dhenz Salar with 1,710, and Nelia Santos in fifth with 1,696.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza, who also competed in the category, finished in 14th place with 1,583 pinfalls.

In addition to his senior masters title, Turner secured a third-place finish in the grand senior masters division, tallying 1,273 pinfalls. George Manozo of SLETBA took the top spot with 1,400, while Par Pineda of PSB settled for second with 1,364.

Turner is expected to compete in both the classified and open divisions of the tournament as of this writing.

Also representing SUGBU in the competition is Ed Sardiña, rounding out a slim but competitive three-man Cebu delegation.

