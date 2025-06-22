PCG rescues 2 fishermen from waters off Maribojoc, Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard Station in Western Bohol rescued two fishermen who encountered some problems as they were fishing in the waters off Maribojoc town early morning on Sunday, June 22.

The two were identified as Julius and Jestoni Palomares, who are both from Loon town.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Romulo Balonga Jr., head of Coast Guard Station Western Bohol, said that they received a call for assistance from the Bantay Dagat at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

When they reached the area, they saw that one motor banca was already submerged in the water after one of its outriggers was broken by huge waves.

Huge waves

Based on their investigation, Balonga said that Julius’ motor banca was the first to be hit by huge waves causing it submerge in the water.

Jestoni tried to rescue Julius but his banca also experienced engine malfunction. After it was hit by huge waves, the banca’s engine died and failed to restart.

Left with no other option, the two decided to stay on Jestoni’s motor banca as they waited for rescue.

Balonga said that someone spotted the two fisherman and called Bantay Dagat for assistance. However, Bantay Dagat had difficulty in reaching the two because of the huge waves, the reason why they called the coast guard station.

After they were brought to safety, the two fishermen were made to undergo physical check up by personnel of the provincial government’s TARSIER ambulance to ensure their well-being.

Balonga said that the two were later on sent back home to Loon town.

