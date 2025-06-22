Pagasa: LPA outside PAR may become tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — The low-pressure area (LPA) being monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday afternoon has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours, according to the state weather bureau.

In an advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that LPA 6e was spotted 2,350 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon as of 2 p.m.

On the other hand, Pagasa in its weather outlook released at 4 p.m. said that the southwest monsoon, or habagat, is affecting Central and Southern Luzon, and the western sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), or the convergence of winds coming from the southern or northern hemispheres, is affecting the eastern section of Mindanao.

Pagasa noted that the ITCZ brings cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Davao region and Surigao del Sur.

Cloudy skies

Habagat results to cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon), Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos City), Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

The Habagat also brings partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in Bicol region, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro region, and the rest of Central Luzon and Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan).

The rest of the country experiences partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of “possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains” and “severe thunderstorms.”

