Peñalosa-Jiang showdown moved to Tinago Sports Complex

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The highly anticipated World Boxing Federation (WBF) Silver Lightweight Championship bout between Dave Peñalosa and Chinese national Weiyi Jiang has been moved to the sports complex in Brgy. Tinago in Cebu City.

This was confirmed by Lorenzo Chao Sy of Chao Sy Boxing Promotions.

The fight was originally scheduled to take place at the Cebu City Sports Institute Gymnasium in Brgy. Sawang Calero on June 28. However, due to a scheduling conflict with another event at the venue, it has been relocated to the Tinago Sports Complex.

Sy said that the barangay captain and local officials welcomed the development.

“The barangay is happy because at least they have something entertaining to look forward to. The venue is also suitable since there’s available parking,” said Sy.

The Peñalosa-Jiang title fight will headline Fist of Fury VII: China vs. Philippines.

Peñalosa enters the bout with a 19-1 record, including 12 knockouts, while Jiang has a 2-1 slate with one knockout.

UNIDOS VS. SAILIBIEKE

Adding more excitement to the promotion is a showdown between two undefeated fighters—Consolacion, Cebu native Vicente Unidos who will face another Chinese boxer, Tuohatasen Sailibieke.

Unidos enters the ring with a 4-0 record, three of which came via knockout, while Sailibieke holds a 5-0 record with three knockouts.

Sailibieke also fought in Cebu last April 11, where he scored a first-round knockout over Michael Adolfo at the Barba Sports Complex in Toledo City.

“This will be a great fight. Both are undefeated. Expect a real slugfest,” said Tepora.

The four-bout pro card will also feature Jefre Jimenez vs. Marlon Alejandro and Jemuel Aranas vs. Anthony Gilbuela.

The event will kick off with amateur bouts starting at 4 p.m.

