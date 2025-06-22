Criztian Pitt Laurente now part of Sanman Boxing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former national team standout and rising knockout artist Criztian Pitt “Golden Boy” Laurente has officially joined a familiar promotion close to home, continuing his climb in the professional boxing ranks.

The 25-year-old native of General Santos City is now signed with his hometown’s premier boxing stable, Sanman Boxing Promotions, under the leadership of founder JC Manangquil. Laurente recently inked a promotional deal with Sanman, marking a significant step in his career.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Laurente shared that the decision was far from spontaneous. He reflected on the personal struggles and sacrifices that led to this point, saying he believes joining Sanman will bring him closer to his long-held dreams.

“Today, I take a step closer to a dream I’ve held onto for years,” Laurente wrote.

“I’m officially signing with Sanman Boxing Promotions headed by Jim Claud Manangquil. To be honest, it’s hard to put into words what this means to me. This didn’t happen overnight. Behind this moment are years of sacrifice, silent battles, depression, setbacks, and relentless training.”

“There were days I questioned myself, moments I felt like giving up — but something deep inside kept me going. The love for the sport, the fire to grow, and the hope that one day, an opportunity like this would come,” he added.

GLOBAL EXPOSURE

He ended the post with gratitude, “Thank you, Jesus Christ, for guiding me throughout my boxing career. To Sanman Promotions, thank you for believing in me. To my dad/coach, mentors, family, friends, and everyone who never stopped supporting me — this is just the beginning. I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

Sanman Boxing is among the Philippines’ most reputable promotions, having produced world champions such as Marlon Tapales. It maintains strong partnerships with international boxing organizations, giving its fighters global exposure.

Laurente brings with him an unblemished professional record of 14 wins with nine knockouts. He proved his readiness for the international stage in 2023 with a victory in South Korea over Mongolia’s Munkhdalai Batochir.

His most recent fight took place in General Santos City last April, where he scored a second-round knockout against Alvin Lagumbay.

Laurente now joins a deep Sanman roster that includes the likes of Vince Paras, Joey Canoy, and Dave Apolinario, further strengthening an already stacked lineup of Filipino talent.

