Daily Gospel, June 23

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 23, 2025, which is the Monday of the Twelfth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 7, 1-5.

Jesus said to his disciples: “Stop judging, that you may not be judged.

For as you judge, so will you be judged, and the measure with which you measure will be measured out to you.

Why do you notice the splinter in your brother’s eye, but do not perceive the wooden beam in your own eye?

How can you say to your brother, ‘Let me remove that splinter from your eye,’ while the wooden beam is in your eye?

You hypocrite, remove the wooden beam from your eye first; then you will see clearly to remove the splinter from your brother’s eye.”

Source: Dailygospel.org

