Cebu: Tropical depression won’t affect it but habagat to bring rains

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While Cebu -and the entire Central Visayas, for that matter- will be spared from the effects of a nearby tropical depression, the region will continue to experience damp weather due to the prevailing southwest monsoon (locally known as habagat).

The state weather bureau on Monday, June 23, the low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression.

But its chances of entering in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) remained slim.

In addition, the tropical depression will unlikely impact Central Visayas, said Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration in Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan).

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with occasional heavy rains will prevail in the region this week due to the presence of the habagat, Eclarino added.

In turn, Pagasa-Mactan urged the public to regularly monitor weather updates, especially those residing in disaster-prone areas as heavy rains may result in flash floods and landslides.

