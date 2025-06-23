cdn mobile

PH urges diplomacy as Middle East tension heats up after US strikes

By: Darryl John Esguerra - Philippine News Agency | June 23,2025 - 09:39 AM

PH urges diplomacy as Middle East tension heats up after US strikes

An Israeli first responder stands amid the rubble in front of a building hit during an Iranian strike in the port city of Haifa on June 22, 2025. President Donald Trump said the US military had carried out strikes early on June 22 on three Iranian nuclear sites and that Tehran “must now agree to end this war”, following days of speculation over whether the United States would join its ally Israel’s bombing campaign. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

MANILA – The Philippines expressed deep concern over the latest security developments in the Middle East, calling for restraint and diplomacy amid fears of escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States (US).

In a statement Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippines is “greatly concerned over the developments in the Middle East in these last few hours.”

“We strongly urge concerned parties to take the path of diplomacy and avoid further escalation of this conflict that could threaten regional and international peace and security,” the DFA said.

The agency stressed that the safety and welfare of Filipinos in the region remain the government’s top priority, with Philippine embassies in the Middle East on standby to assist affected nationals.

“The welfare and safety of Filipinos in the region are of primordial concern, and the Philippine government will relentlessly continue to advance and prioritize their protection,” the department said.

The Middle East hosts an estimated 2.2 million Filipino workers, many of whom are based in Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, most of whom are employed in the caregiving and domestic service sectors.

In Iran, there are 1,180 Filipinos, most of them married to nationals.

The Philippines earlier raised Alert Level 3 (voluntary repatriation) in Israel and Iran due to the conflict, urging Filipinos to take necessary precautions and avail of repatriation assistance when needed.

“The Philippines continues to reiterate the need for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to this crisis,” the DFA added.

The statement comes as regional tensions flare following US airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump warned of more attacks if Iran does not make peace.

Iran said the US “opted for a dangerous military operation and aggression” against its people and that it reserved “all options” to defend itself.

The US airstrikes came as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its second week of back-and-forth attacks. 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, Iran, Israel
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.