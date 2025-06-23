PH urges diplomacy as Middle East tension heats up after US strikes

MANILA – The Philippines expressed deep concern over the latest security developments in the Middle East, calling for restraint and diplomacy amid fears of escalating conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States (US).

In a statement Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the Philippines is “greatly concerned over the developments in the Middle East in these last few hours.”

“We strongly urge concerned parties to take the path of diplomacy and avoid further escalation of this conflict that could threaten regional and international peace and security,” the DFA said.

The agency stressed that the safety and welfare of Filipinos in the region remain the government’s top priority, with Philippine embassies in the Middle East on standby to assist affected nationals.

“The welfare and safety of Filipinos in the region are of primordial concern, and the Philippine government will relentlessly continue to advance and prioritize their protection,” the department said.

The Middle East hosts an estimated 2.2 million Filipino workers, many of whom are based in Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

There are around 30,000 Filipinos in Israel, most of whom are employed in the caregiving and domestic service sectors.

In Iran, there are 1,180 Filipinos, most of them married to nationals.

The Philippines earlier raised Alert Level 3 (voluntary repatriation) in Israel and Iran due to the conflict, urging Filipinos to take necessary precautions and avail of repatriation assistance when needed.

“The Philippines continues to reiterate the need for a peaceful and diplomatic solution to this crisis,” the DFA added.

The statement comes as regional tensions flare following US airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities.

US President Donald Trump warned of more attacks if Iran does not make peace.

Iran said the US “opted for a dangerous military operation and aggression” against its people and that it reserved “all options” to defend itself.

The US airstrikes came as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its second week of back-and-forth attacks.

