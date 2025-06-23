Sara Duterte asks Filipinos in Australia to help defend father at ICC

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday urged her Filipino supporters in Australia to bring the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte to the attention of the Australian government.

Speaking at the “Free Duterte Now” event in Melbourne, Australia, the vice president pointed out the “injustice” that his father is receiving from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

READ: Sara Duterte may be violating obligation with her trips abroad — Palace

“You convince the government of Australia because Australia is a member of the ICC to look into the case of President Duterte and the injustice that he is receiving, that he has been getting from the ICC,” the younger Duterte told supporters.

“Imagine mo (Imagine), detained ka (you are detained) and you don’t have option for bail, you only have interim release which is only subject to approval of the court. This is why I’m telling you, you talk to the government of Australia,” she added.

Duterte encouraged the Filipino supporters to “come together” and create a position paper on her request. She also told her supporters to bring her father’s case to the local Australian media and to the global community through their social media accounts.

READ: Rodrigo Duterte appeals for an interim release from ICC detention

The former president has formally asked the ICC for an interim release to an undisclosed country. Nicolas Kaufman, Duterte’s legal counsel, in a filing dated June 12 told the tribunal that a specific government, which was undisclosed and redacted in the comment, expressed its “advance and principled agreement” to receive the older Duterte.

The former president was the subject of the warrant of arrest issued by the ICC last March for crimes against humanity allegedly committed concerning the war on drugs during his administration.

Based on government data, the war on drugs claimed around 6,000 lives. However, data from human rights watchdogs said that real numbers reached more than 20,000.

Independent foreign policy

The vice president also said that the country’s independent foreign policy should not lean toward a foreign power, or favor the United States of America or China.

She made an example of the Philippines’ victory in the 2016 arbitral ruling over the West Philippine Sea, emphasizing that its implementation and recognition should be done through diplomatic channels and not favoring a foreign power.

“Yung problema natin sa (Our problem with the) West Philippine Sea do not make up our entire relation with China so therefore, there is no reason for you to lean toward the US. you always have to stay in the middle ’cause you are not part of the bigger conflict,” she said.

She also mentioned the Philippines’ ties with the US, China, and Australia.

“You are friends with [the] US, yes. You are friends with China, yes. And we are friends with Australia, very good bilateral relations with Australia,” she added.

She then expressed wanting to forge stronger ties with Australia, noting that the country must be friends with all countries under the independent foreign policy. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP