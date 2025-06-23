Mandaue police: No foul play in call center agent’s condo fall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has found no signs of foul play in the death of a 28-year-old call center agent, who allegedly jumped from the 18th floor of his condominium unit in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City, on Sunday morning, June 22, 2025.

The victim was single and a resident of the said condominium.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the MCPO, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from inside the unit showed that the victim was alone before the incident.

“Wala (foul play) sir kay naa sa CCTV nga siya ra usa sa iyang condo unit the whole time, according sa investigator nga nitan-aw sa CCTV,” Villaro said.

(There was no foul play, sir, because the CCTV showed that he was alone in his condo unit the whole time, according to the investigator who reviewed the footage.)

Based on the investigation, the victim reportedly jumped from the window of his unit and landed on the concrete pavement, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Villaro added that, according to friends interviewed by the investigator, the victim had not shared any problems with them.

“Yesterday nga nag-talk mi’s investigator sir, iyang gika-istorya ang mga friends/barkada nga niadto dayon didto, Wala man sila’y gisulti nga possible reason kay hilumon man daw na siya Basta naa’y problema. Dili kaau siya mo-share,” she added.

(Yesterday, when the investigator talked to the friends who immediately went to the scene, they said he didn’t mention any possible reason. He was reportedly quiet whenever he had problems and didn’t really open up.)

MCPO is continuing its investigation into the incident. /csl

