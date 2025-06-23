2025 Changwon K-POP World Festival Preliminary is back in Cebu after 2 years; the same yet more elevated

The energy is building as Cebu prepares to host the 2025 Changwon K-POP World Festival Preliminary this Sunday, June 29, 2025, at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This festival is part of a larger vision to strengthen cultural exchange and friendship between Korea and the Philippines SEWON SONG CONSUL GENERAL OF THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA IN CEBU

Changwon K-POP World Festival

This year’s preliminary event features an exciting lineup of 6 vocalists and 34 dance cover groups, each competing to represent the Philippines in the prestigious Changwon K-POP World Festival in South Korea.

Of over 60 applicants, 40 teams have been carefully chosen, marking the highest number of vocal entries in Cebu’s K-pop history.

The festival has become a significant celebration of K-pop and youth talent in the region, organized by HALLYU IL in partnership with the Korean Consulate in Cebu, the Korean Association in Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and Y101.

Admission is free, promising fans a vibrant afternoon filled with high-energy performances and heartfelt music.

For the first time, HALLYU IL, a Cebu-based K-pop radio show now airing every Sunday on Y101, is taking the lead in organizing the event. “This is not just about performance; it’s about passion,” said June Rabin, HALLYU IL host. “After two years of hiatus, being asked to spearhead the festival is a huge honor for our team.”

The Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Cebu, Sewon Song, emphasized the significance of this new approach. “This year’s festival is particularly meaningful as we are partnering with HALLYU IL under the Korea-Friendly Foreigners Outreach Project,” he shared during the press con that happened last June 19. “We believe that lasting connections are built by empowering those who genuinely love and share Korean culture within their own communities,” he added.

The event also sets the stage for more local opportunities. Twenty standout performers from this year’s preliminary will move forward to the Cebu K-pop Star competition, raising the stakes even higher.

The winners will take home generous cash prizes.

Champion: PHP 20,000

1st Runner-Up: PHP 15,000

2nd Runner-Up: PHP 10,000

Song says, “This festival is part of a larger vision to strengthen cultural exchange and friendship between Korea and the Philippines. We’re grateful to the youth of Cebu who continue to pour their energy and creativity into K-pop and the media and community who help bring these stories to life.”

With support from fans, performers, and partners, the 2025 Changwon K-POP World Festival Preliminary in Cebu promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent, culture, and international friendship.

See you at SM Seaside City Cebu on Sunday, June 29, 2025, and let the K-pop magic begin!