Trump slammed by Fil-Am congressman over unilateral action against Iran

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has been criticized by Congressman Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA) for bypassing congressional approval when he launched airstrikes on three nuclear sites in Iran Saturday.

“The President has attacked another nation without congressional authorization,” Scott said in a statement. “There was no apparent imminent Iranian threat against the United States.”

According to Scott, who is the first and only Filipino American member of US Congress, the Trump administration’s own director of National Intelligence testified before Congress earlier this year that the US intelligence community assessed Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

“Our nation cannot again go to war with faulty intelligence. We saw what happened in Iraq in 2003, which dragged the United States into a protracted war in the Middle East for eight years,” he said.

Scott said it is “imperative” to pass the War Powers Resolution, authored by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate and Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna in the House, to terminate any ongoing military action by the United States against Iran unless authorized by Congress.

The Fil-Am legislator said he remains hopeful for a diplomatic solution.

“Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon. However, we had reached a diplomatic solution to guard against Iran developing a nuclear weapon when President Obama successfully negotiated the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 between Iran, the United States and the other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council,” he said.

Under that agreement, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for US sanctions and other punitive measures being relaxed. The agreement was effect from Jan. 16, 2016 until the US withdrew in 2018 during the first Trump administration.

“We would not be in this mess now if the President had not withdrawn from that agreement,” Scott added.

Like Scott, other Democrats – while not necessarily opposing the goal of the attacks – denounced Trump’s unilateral military action against Iran.

“I believe Trump’s attack on Iran, hitting three reported nuclear targets, is tantamount to a declaration of war,” said Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) in a statement. “The President must be confronted by Members of Congress to be reminded that the President must come before Congress to seek approval before a declaration of war.”

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Los Angeles, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, decried Trump’s action.

“The `President of peace’ just bombed Iran without Congressional authorization, without clear evidence that Iran is imminently close to having a nuclear weapon, without properly notifying both parties in Congress, and with no clear plan for what comes next,” Kamlager-Dove said Sunday.

“The US must not be dragged into a wider war in the Middle East, and I pray for the US servicemembers Trump has now placed in harm’s way.”

Sen. Alex Padilla also criticized the unilateral nature of the president’s action.

“Dismantling Iran’s nuclear weapons program is imperative fo America’s national security and essential to Israel’s safety and right to exist,” California’s senior Democratic senator said Sunday.

“However, it is unacceptable that the president disregarded his constitutional responsibility to seek and secure congressional authorization before launching these strikes.

Meanwhile, Republican Orange County Rep. Young Kim, R-Anaheim Hills, expressed support for the attack.

“The military’s targeted actions [Saturday] against Iranian nuclear sites are necessary to deter Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and save lives,” Kim said. “I thank our military for their service in this critical operation to restore peace through strength and am glad they are safely on the way home.” Kim is the only Republican House member to represent a district in Los Angeles or Orange counties.

Rep Darrell Issa, R-Escondido, also expressed support for Trump’s action. “Tonight, @realDonaldTrump is showing the world the true meaning of peace through strength. And American strength is making peace with Iran possible for the first time in 46 years,” Issa posted on X. (With CNS report)

