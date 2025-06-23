VP Sara: Marcos has ‘hallmark of a scammer,’ fails to deliver promises

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte dismissed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s claim that he is focusing on people’s needs rather than her impeachment, saying Filipinos do not see it.

Duterte made the pronouncement after Marcos reiterated that he had no role in the vice president’s impeachment, claiming that he was busy addressing various national concerns.

READ: Marcos reiterates: I had no role in the Sara Duterte impeachment

“Well, good for him and we hope to see some sort of truth to his statement that he is focusing on helping our fellow Filipinos and doing something for the country,” said Duterte in a chance interview in Melbourne, Australia on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, if you talk to the ordinary citizens and the Filipino community abroad, we don’t see anything at all,” she added.

`Hallmark of a scammer’

Duterte then pointed out how Marcos consistently gives “conflicting statements” since the beginning of his administration, labeling him as having the “hallmark of a scammer.”

“In fact, he has not followed through within any of his campaign promises and that is an example of the conflicts with regard to our President,” said Duterte.

“Well, we’re not surprised. He has the hallmark of a scammer,” she added.

Duterte is set to face the Senate impeachment trial amid accusations of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution, graft and corruption, and other high crimes.

She is facing trial after being impeached by the House of Representatives way back Feb. 5.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP