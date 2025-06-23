China ‘strongly condemns,’ Australia backs US strikes on Iran

BEIJING, China/SYDNEY, Australia — China’s foreign ministry said on Sunday it “strongly condemns” US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. The ministry said in a statement the strikes “escalate tensions in the Middle East.”

“China calls on all parties to the conflict, especially Israel, to cease fire as soon as possible,” the ministry said.

Hours earlier President Donald Trump said US warplanes struck three Iranian nuclear sites. Washington joined Israel’s war with Tehran in a flashpoint moment for the Middle East.

Iran’s foreign minister said Sunday the United States and Israel had “crossed a very big red line.” The minister said that Iran would defend itself “by all means necessary.”

READ: Live Updates: Iran vows retaliation after US strikes

Beijing’s foreign ministry joined Russia and a chorus of Arab states in condemning the US air strikes.

China sees ceasefire as ‘top priority’

Chinese President Xi Jinping said last week a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was the “top priority.” This was during a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“Armed force is not the correct way to resolve international disputes,” Xi said, quoted by Beijing’s foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, Australia backs the United States’ air strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. But Canberra said on Monday it wants to avert a spiral into “full-scale war” in the Middle East.

READ: PSEi opened lower amid oil jitters

“Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. We support action to prevent that from occurring, and this is what this is,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters.

“What happens now matters. We do not want to see escalation. We do call for diplomacy, de-escalation and dialogue because the world does not want to see full-scale war in the Middle East.”

The US attacks had targeted sites specific to Iran’s nuclear program, she said. Wong cited the UN nuclear watchdog’s findings that Tehran’s uranium enrichment breached its international obligations.

Australia’s conservative opposition has also supported the US military action. However, the smaller Greens Party has condemned it as a “blatant breach of international law.”

Australia’s security strategy is deeply entwined with its relationship with long-time ally the United States.

In 2021, it joined with the United States and Britain in a multi-decade pact to equip the Australian navy with stealthy nuclear-powered submarines. Australia was seeking to balance China’s growing military strength.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP