Know your status: Why getting tested for HIV is a powerful move this Pride Month

While Pride Month is a time to celebrate love, self-expression, and identity, it’s also a meaningful reminder to look after our health—starting with something as vital as knowing our HIV status.

Pride isn’t just about celebration, it’s also a call to protect and uplift one another.

Getting tested is not just a personal decision, it’s a powerful and responsible act that protects both yourself and those around you. It’s one way we can show up for our community in a way that truly matters.

Celebrate with Purpose, Celebrate Together

Human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, remains a serious public health concern in the Philippines, particularly among young people. From January to March 2025 alone, the Department of Health reported 5,101 new HIV cases, averaging 57 Filipinos diagnosed each day. Out of these, 33% were aged 15 to 24, and 47% were aged 25 to 34—young adults who are just beginning to build their lives and futures.

In Cebu City, alone, a total of 101 new HIV cases were recorded in the first quarter of 2025. Alarmingly, 63 of these cases were reported just in March. Behind these numbers lies a clear call to action: we need to normalize HIV testing and make prevention more accessible, especially for the youth who remain one of the most at-risk groups. When detected early, those who test positive can begin antiretroviral therapy (ART) to manage the virus, protect their immune system, and reach an undetectable viral load—which means the virus can no longer be passed on through sex.

Meanwhile, those who test negative can take proactive steps through PrEP or Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis. This daily medication helps prevent HIV infection by up to 99% through sexual contact, and at least 74% among people who inject drugs (HIV Gov, 2025). With sexual contact remaining the most common form of transmission in the Philippines, PrEP is a vital tool for prevention and peace of mind.

Choosing to get tested is an act of courage, empowerment, and care. It gives you clarity, control, and a sense of responsibility for yourself and your community.

Where to get tested?

Getting tested for HIV should be simple and stress-free. Across the Philippines, there are various clinics and facilities that offer accessible, confidential testing and even treatment. These include Social Hygiene Clinics through your local government unit, NGO-run clinics like LoveYourself in Cebu, and several private healthcare facilities and hospitals, all committed to making HIV services more available and supportive for everyone. These clinics are equipped to offer testing, counselling, and/or follow-up care, helping individuals stay informed and supported every step of the way.

If you’re in Cebu, you’re in luck. This Pride Month, The Outlets at Pueblo Verde is bringing health and celebration together with Free HIV Testing and PrEP access from June 27 to 29. This initiative is open to all, designed to break the stigma and create a space where getting tested is simple, safe, and welcoming.

Beyond the health initiative, The Outlets is rolling out a series of events that highlight inclusivity, pride, and joy. Everyone is welcome to join in the festivities:

Drag Night , June 28: Celebrate Cebu’s drag scene with a night of artistry and pride

Pride Run and Paw Run , June 29: An active way to show support, with furry friends welcome

Pride Fashion Show, June 29: Bold looks, bold messages, and unapologetic self-expression on full display

If you haven’t had the chance to get tested, now is the perfect time. Do it for yourself, for the people you love, and for the future you want to live freely and confidently. This Pride, let’s show up for each other and let’s stand proud and stand together—through action, compassion, and community.