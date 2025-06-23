US bombing of Iran nuke sites could start world war – Ping Lacson

MANILA, Philippines — The unprecedented bombing of nuclear facilities in Iran by the Trump administration could trigger a world war.

Sen. Ping Lacson, who sees it that way, sounded the alarm on Monday via tweet.

Lacson said that the act was nothing more than a dangerous move.

“United States (US) President Donald Trump’s unprecedentedly dangerous move to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s highly fortified nuclear facilities, if not as factual as he had described it, could trigger a world war on a scale nobody has ever witnessed or read about,” he said.

“Ancient history taught us about Persia’s ability to recover with deadly vengeance,” he added.

Trump earlier announced the US had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran namely Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan – adding that Iran must agree to end its conflict with Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, for his part, said his nation reserves all options in responding to the attack.

In light of this development, Lacson said he trusts that concerned Philippine agencies already have contingency plans in place for more than two million Filipinos deployed in the Middle East who may be affected by the conflict.

The Philippine government on Sunday urged concerned parties in the Middle East to avoid the escalation of conflict, reiterating the need for a “peaceful and diplomatic solution” to the ongoing crisis. /mr