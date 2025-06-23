Short-handed Cebu Classic brace for Giant Lanterns clash in MPBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The embattled Cebu Classic will have their backs against the wall anew as they go up against the red-hot Pampanga Giant Lanterns in their Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) campaign on Tuesday, June 24, at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in Pampanga.

Cebu, a team currently in transition and set to be rebranded as the Cebu Great under new ownership, is coming off a demoralizing 30-point loss to the league-leader Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, 78-108, on June 19 at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Now holding a 4-12 record and sitting at 23rd place in the standings, the short-handed Cebu squad faces another uphill battle against Pampanga, which holds an impressive 12-4 slate, good for fifth place.

Despite their record, the Giant Lanterns had to grind out their last two wins—edging Biñan Tatak Gel Beast Motorcycle GameX, 60-57, and narrowly escaping Rizal Xentro Mall Golden Coolers, 74-71. Both victories were secured at their home court.

Pampanga will be relying on a deep roster anchored by Larry Muyang, Rence Luis Alcoriza, Archie Concepcion, and Raymund Binuya.

Cebu Classic, meanwhile, will once again be fielding just seven players due to the recent mass exodus of players and staff following reported salary issues.

Veteran Paolo Hubalde leads the depleted squad, supported by Ken Holmqvist, Jan Jamon, Lean Martel, Mark Meneses, and homegrown talents Dolan Adlawan and Brlle Meca.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

