Over 100 Filipinos lose homes in Israel amid Iran missile attacks

MANILA, Philippines — More than a hundred Filipinos have lost their homes, while 118 have been transferred to temporary shelters in Israel following Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks as tension continued to escalate in the Middle East.

The Philippine embassy in Israel, in its data released on Monday, said one Filipino in Israel remains in critical condition with severe and life-threatening injuries following Iran’s missile attacks.

“She underwent a major pulmonary surgery and another procedure to create a breathing tube access. She is being treated at the ICU of Shamir Medical Center, one of Israel’s most advanced hospitals,” said the embassy.

Apart from this, one individual also suffered moderate to severe injuries, had surgery, and was discharged, while six have been discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

A total of 127 Filipinos have already lost their respective homes due to “missile impact.”

“118 have been transferred to temporary housing accommodations and nine are being processed for resettlement,” said the embassy.

The embassy said 26 overseas Filipino workers in Israel have already undergone voluntary repatriation while 50 other individuals are set to be brought home next.

The Philippine government earlier raised Alert Level 3 in Israel.

Under this alert level, Filipinos are encouraged to undergo voluntary repatriation. Those willing to avail of the embassy’s assistance under this program were told to contact the following:

Email address: [email protected]

Telephone number: +972-3-602-2496

WhatsApp number: +972-50-715-6937

The Philippine government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs, previously said it is greatly concerned over the developments in the Middle East.

It then “strongly urged” concerned parties to take the path of diplomacy and avoid further escalation of this conflict that could threaten regional and international peace and security.

