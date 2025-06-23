SiloyAsks: Netizens react to U.S. involvement in Iran-Israel war

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The war between Israel and Iran may be unfolding far from the Philippines, but here in Cebu, many are paying attention to the escalating armed conflict and following updates online.

Some even shared on social media their thoughts on the ongoing war.

CDN Digital, mounted an informal poll #SiloyAsks to gauge how netizens react to recent developments in the Israel – Iran war, and many of the Cebuanos have expressed a range of views, especially on the United States’ involvement in the conflict, from concern and frustration to support and sharp criticism.

READ: Over 100 Filipinos lose homes in Israel amid Iran missile attacks

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, many went thinking beyond borders especially about how conflicts like this often hurt innocent civilians the most.

In the recent #SiloyAsks segment, we raised the question: “What do you think about the U.S. involvement in the Iran-Israel war?”

Share the risks

Here are some of the responses:

Facebook user Junree N. have expressed his frustrations that civilians will bear the brunt of the war, saying that those in power should also share the risks.

“Kong tinood jud na sila maggubat, hinotdanay na para apil ang mga naa sa position, dili lang ang mga civilians ang maamong. Dapat ALL IN. LUPAD TANAN ROCKET ISRAEL OG IRAN.”

(If they’re serious about fighting, everyone in power should also be involved so that not just the civilians will suffer. It should be all in. Let all the rockets fly between Israel and Iran.)

Yumzy L. criticized the United States’ role and its political influence in the conflict.

“Honestly, Trump is so arrogant. Ukraine is overpowered by Russia no help. But Israel, which is well-equipped, is still considered the underdog. Iran is being helped. The U.S. should not have participated. Trump is Netanyahu’s puppet.”

Iran’s nuclear program

Ramon A. shared his concerns about Iran’s nuclear program and its support for terrorist groups.

“Angay gub-on ilang planta nyuklar sa Iran kay ilang mga opisyal utok gubat, suporta pa sa mga terorista sama sa Hamas, Hezbollah og Houthis.”

(Iran’s nuclear plant should be destroyed because the officials are war freaks and support terrorists like Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis.)

Meanwhile, Epifanio M. shared a belief that U.S. involvement might help prevent the conflict from escalating further.

“United States intervention in the war between Israel and Iran is a very good move to stop the war.”

Despite the conflict being far away, netizens recognize its wide-reaching effects on the lives of people.

Rising tensions have caused oil prices to increase, leading to higher costs of goods and services, which in turn will make life more difficult for the ordinary people. This demonstrates that the conflict extends beyond the battlefield and has serious economic and social consequences.

Editor’s Note: CDN Digital decided to redact the surnames of some of the netizens who responded to our #SiloyAsks in compliance with the Data Privacy Act.

