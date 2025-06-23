Dream Big Ormoc, Bigasan Hub X CKBA rule Visayas G-Hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ormoc City’s Dream Big Basketball lived up to its name after toppling some of Cebu’s best youth squads to win the 13-under crown of the inaugural Visayas G-Hoops Basketball Tournament on Sunday, June 22, at the old Sacred Heart School campus in Cebu City.

Dream Big edged RJN of Talisay City in a thrilling 53-50 championship game, with Emmanuel Fortuna Jr. rising to the occasion with 16 big points.

Before their finals win, Dream Big also took down the CIT-U Wildkittens, 54-48, in the semifinals behind an 18-point performance from John Roldan Perez. The Ormoc-based team swept the elimination round, securing an early playoff spot and carrying their momentum all the way to the title.

In the 15-under division, Cebu’s Bigasan Hub X CKBA dominated Abellana National School (ANS) Chiefs, 79-57, in the finals to clinch the championship.

Kennie Jie Lugatiman led the scoring for Bigasan Hub X CKBA with 12 points. Teammate Charlie Daniel also had a strong outing with 12 points in their semifinal win over The Realtors, 90-77.

Both Bigasan Hub X CKBA and ANS Chiefs swept their elimination games to enter the playoffs unbeaten before eventually clashing in the title match.

The tournament wrapped up successfully with 24 teams from across the Visayas, including Maasin, Tacloban, Ormoc, Mahaplag in Leyte, and several cities in Cebu.

The event was spearheaded by sportsman Rocky Alcoseba, along with seasoned basketball organizer and consultant Van Halen Parmis, and SBP representative Rey Cañete.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP