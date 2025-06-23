Cabañero drops 42 to power Batch 2021-FADI past Batch 2013

CEBU CITY, Philippines — UAAP Mythical Five member Nic Cabañero exploded for 42 points to lead Batch 2021-FADI to a thrilling 87-83 victory over Batch 2013-Nest Workspaces in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 on Sunday, June 22.

Playing for his alma mater, the UST Growling Tigers star known as the “King Tiger” put on a dominant show with 42 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists in the tightly contested Division C matchup.

Cabañero got solid support from Rey Marcus Fuentes IV and Anskie-Mclouisse Espina, who scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The game, held at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City, was a tug-of-war, featuring 13 lead changes and six deadlocks, with neither team leading by more than 10 at any point. Batch 2013’s Jorine Cercado and Rendell Senining gave Batch 2021 all they could handle, but came up short in the end.

Cercado put up 30 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Senining tallied 27 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals. Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw added 14 in the losing effort, as Batch 2013 slipped to 3-4, while Batch 2021 improved to 4-2.

Batch 2004, 2015, 2018 stay unbeaten

Meanwhile, Batch 2004-04′ The Win and Batch 2015-Imperial House of Furniture, and the Batch 2018-Xchange Forex kept their perfect records intact with separate wins.

Batch 2004 stretched its win streak to nine games to stay on top of Division B after dispatching 2K Core Pacific, 85-75.

Kyle Valmoria led the charge with 21 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Ervin Lopena added a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds, along with five assists and two steals. Gino Paolo Lopez and Francis Dave Soria also chipped in 18 and 12 points, respectively.

Despite a monster game from former pro Joel Co, who tallied 27 points and 15 rebounds, 2K Core Pacific dropped to 1-8. SHAABAA chairman Afshin Ghassemi added 18 points and seven boards in a losing cause that saw 11 lead changes and seven ties.

Batch 2015 edges Batch 2020

In Division C, Batch 2015 edged Batch 2020-BYD, 64-59, to go 6-0 and tie Batch 2018-XChange Forex atop the standings.

Anton Bennett Chua led Batch 2015 with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Irvin Dwight Dumol added 14. Mitch Ivan Almodal led all scorers with 21 points for winless Batch 2020 (0-7).

Batch 2018, for their part, dominated Batch 2023-Kaway, 109-70, in another Division C showdown.

Benedict Andre Chua posted a 24-point, 13-rebound double-double and nearly finished with a triple-double after dishing out eight assists. Juliano Yusingco added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Xavier Tariman dropped 19 points and grabbed seven boards. Ian Clark Apostol, John Emmanuel Chen, and Juan Miguel Dela Torre also finished in double figures with 13, 11, and 10 points, respectively.

Rafael Fifth Arradaza led Batch 2023 with 21 points as they fell to 2-4.

In other games, Batch 2006-Subtero outlasted Batch 2007, 68-60, while Batch 2005-Insular Square edged Batch 2011-Onses, 73-68. Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading & Construction ran away with a dominant 89-39 win over 2KCares.org, and Batch 2012-Golden Dragon beat Magis Medical Fund, 64-54. Batch 2024-Kilat’I Refreshments capped the day’s action with a high-scoring 109-98 victory against Batch 2025-Rufrance LPG and Check Technologies Inc.

