Aui Padawan tops SUGBU Shootout Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former national champion Aui Padawan displayed vintage form to win the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament on Sunday, June 22, at the SM Seaside Bowling & Leisure Center.

Padawan added his name to the list of champions in SUGBU’s regular shootout, joining his mother, Vivian Padawan, a former Bowler of the Year, in the honor roll.

Playing without any handicap points, Padawan delivered a strong 198 scratch score in the championship round to outplay Division B’s Meggy Sarabia and Shaun Ponte.

Sarabia tallied 185 total pinfalls, boosted by a 15-point handicap, while Ponte finished with 175 after factoring in 30 handicap points.

Before advancing to the finals, Padawan led a stacked Division A qualifying round with 919 pinfalls in a four-game series.

Danny Sabang came in second with 902, while Heber Alqueza placed third with 834.

In Division B, Sarabia emerged on top with 868 pinfalls, edging out zero-handicap bowlers Joma Avila (769) and MJ Villa (764), who settled for second and third, respectively.

Ponte, meanwhile, ruled Division C with 719 pinfalls. Cathy Sarabia followed with 690, and Johna Calipay took third with 660.

