446 Mandaue policemen passed surprise drug tests – MCPO official

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Officials of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) are making sure that the city’s policemen are clean of illegal substances and no one is using illegal drugs.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that all of those police personnel who had already undergone surprise drug tests from January to June this year had passed the tests or had negative results.

Villaro was referring to 446 out of the 768 police personnel in the city who had taken the drug tests.

“Pagseguro nga limpyo atoang kapulisan, walay naggamit og illegal nga drugas,” said Villaro about the drug tests.

(We are making sure that our policemen are clean, nobody is using illegal drugs.)

The drug tests are being facilitated by the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO).

She said that all the remaining 322 police personnel who had not yet undergone the drug tests would eventually take it.

Seventeen non-uniformed personnel have also undergone drug testing, with all results turning out negative.

“This year, negative tanan,” said Villaro.

(This year all have negative results.)

Additionally, 19 personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Unit were subjected to drug testing on Monday, June 23. Their initial screening results are expected to be released tomorrow, June 24.

Compared to last year, the number of positive cases has decreased. In 2024, a total of 724 police and 34 non-uniformed personnel were tested, and one tested positive.

Villaro said the police officer who tested positive was already dismissed from service.

She said again that eventually, all MCPO personnel would undergo drug testing as part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) internal cleansing program.

She said even those who had already been tested might be tested again if there would be a suspicion of drug use.

Personnel who test positive will face administrative charges.

