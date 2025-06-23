Macado takes on Dulayba in Sanman Boxing undercard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former ARQ Boxing Stable standout Ramel Macado continues his comeback trail as he takes on Adrian Dulayba in the undercard of Sanman Boxing’s fight card on June 29 in General Santos City.

Macado, 29, known by his ring moniker “Sharp,” made his pro debut under the Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Stable. He quickly rose as one of its top prospects, racking up an eight-fight win streak before facing fellow unbeaten fighter Lorenz Dumam-ag in May last year in Mandaue City.

That fight marked a major setback in Macado’s career.

He suffered a devastating first-round knockout in what turned out to be a controversial finish. Macado was knocked down three times in the opening round. He could have been saved by the bell after the first knockdown, but a timekeeping error allowed Dumam-ag to continue his assault and finish the bout.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) launched an investigation and found that the timekeeper had been recording a video on his phone during the match, failing to ring the bell on time. The GAB later revoked the timekeeper’s license for gross negligence.

Macado made his return to the ring in March of this year, now under a Davao-based boxing promotions. He scored a first-round knockout over Mike Kinaadman in his comeback bout, improving his record to 9-1 with five knockouts.

He now faces Dulayba, a promising 20-year-old from Butuan City who holds a 7-1 record with four knockouts.

Unlike Macado, Dulayba enters the fight on a five-fight winning streak. His most impressive win came last April 3, when he stopped Japan’s Kento Yabusaki via an eighth-round TKO at the famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

