Pagasa says LPA unlikely to develop into tropical cyclone

MANILA, Philippines – A low-pressure area (LPA) located 185 kilometers west of Cubi Point, Subic Bay International Airport spotted 3 p.m. Monday, is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

“It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. However, it will bring rains in some areas in Luzon,” Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecaster Rhea Torres said.

The LPA will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan.

The same weather condition will prevail across Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Negros Occidental, and the rest of Central Luzon due to the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the southwest monsoon and localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago.

Meanwhile, Torres said Tropical Storm Sepat outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) was moving north northwestward.

“So we do not expect it to enter PAR. It will not affect any part of the country,” she said.(PNA)

