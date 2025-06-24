Baron Geisler enjoy kaayo sa ‘good boy’ role, di na gusto magkontrabida?

Feeling thankful ug grateful ang Kapamilya actor nga si Baron Geisler tungod sa iyang pagda sa usa ka “positive character” sa ABS-CBN series nga “Incognito.”

Enjoy kaayo kuno Karon si Baron sa role niya isip Agent Miguel Tecson sa maong serye nga gibidahan pod nila ni Richard Gutierrez, Ian Veneracion ug ni Daniel Padilla.

Gishare sa hanas nga aktor sa iyang Facebook account ang “then and now” nga photo — sa wala kay ang salbahis kaayo nga karakter niya isip Bungo sa “FPJ’s Ang Probinsiyano” ug sa tuo pod kay ang iyang role isip Doc Miguel sa “Incognito.”

Matud pa sa iyang caption, “You know, I’ve always loved acting, no matter the role.

Back in the day, I was known for playing the darker, more intense, and

sometimes downright crazy characters. And while that was a lot of fun (and a challenge), I think I’ve entered a

new chapter.”

Matud pa gyod niya nga “These days, I’m enjoying good guy roles like Doc

Miguel. There’s something about it that feels… right.

“Maybe it’s where I am in life, maybe it’s just the universe aligning, but

for now, I’m embracing it.

“Don’t get me wrong, those intense, maniacal roles will always have a

special place in my heart, and I’m not closing the door on them,” matud pa

niya.

“But right now, I’m just grateful to be given these opportunities. Playing the good guy just feels like home for the moment. Let’s see where this journey takes me,” sey pa ni Baron sa iyang post.

Sa comment section sa Facebook post ni Baron, daghan ang nisulti nga ang aktor gikonsiderar nga the “best of the best” sa iyang henerasyon ug in fairness, tinuod gyod nga hangtud karon active gihapon siya sa showbiz.

“God bless you more Baron Geisler naniniwala talaga ako na kapag gusto magbago kahit Ano pa ang nakaraan mo at magaling ka walang impossible sa panginuon… I love the way you act any role kaya mong gampanan you give justice every role na napunta sau.”

“You’re definitely one of the best pinoy actor there is! Glory to God for your life and talent!”

“Your amazing and talented actor idol..I love all ur character..ur the the one of the best actor..just keep in acting actor..I’m one of ur yr fan here..gbu and ur family.”

“Salute to you Doc miguel tecson! from episode 1 hanggang mag end! wala akong pina lagpas, ang galing nyong lahat like, super galing sa acting, actions, drama, walang tapon bawat episode! huhuhuhu ma mi miss ko po kayong lahat! may kanya kanya kayong galing.”

Nagpasalamat pod si Baron sa nindot nga mga comment sa iyaha sa mga netizen.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone for the overwhelming love and support. Reading all your kind words and knowing that my journey inspires others means the world to me.

“By God’s grace and through the inspiration I’ve drawn from so many of you, I’ve been able to push forward and stay on track. Much love to all of you, let’s keep lifting each other up,” matud pa sa aktor.